Emerson Wealth LLC Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Emerson Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Emerson Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

RWO stock opened at $54.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

