Emerson Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $112.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

