Emerson Wealth LLC Sells 1,845 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Emerson Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 48.2% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Emerson Wealth LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $86,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $257.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.63. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.08 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

