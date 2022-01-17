Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,908 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.66. 4,243,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

