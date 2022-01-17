Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) to post sales of $30.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year sales of $110.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enfusion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENFN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

In related news, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

