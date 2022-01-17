ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.70 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €14.70 ($16.70) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.59 ($16.58).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Monday, hitting €13.16 ($14.96). 10,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 1-year low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 1-year high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.