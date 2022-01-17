Enigma Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $817,972.85 and approximately $241,415.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00321131 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00021181 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008961 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002929 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00016076 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

