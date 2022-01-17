Enjin Coin (ENJ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $163.08 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00005545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $163.08 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00056256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,535,706 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

