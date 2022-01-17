Epic Cash Market Cap Reaches $30.90 Million (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $30.90 million and approximately $138,703.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00005400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00056250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,563,940 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

