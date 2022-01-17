EpiK Protocol (EPK) Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last Week

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.48 million and $1.45 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060708 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00069643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.88 or 0.07569970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,769.06 or 1.00064182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007713 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

