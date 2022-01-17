Equinor ASA (EQNR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/7/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/4/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Bernstein Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/4/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

11/29/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/23/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. The firm has made six oil discoveries by the third quarter-end. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026. The energy major also announced the increase in the second tranche of share repurchases to $1 billion from $300 million. This reflects the integrated energy firm’s strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders. However, lower equity production of renewable energy is hurting Equinor. The company has higher exposure to debt capital as compared to composite stocks belonging to the industry. This reflects the company’s levered balance sheet.”

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.29. 4,780,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 42,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

