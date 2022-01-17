Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boralex Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.64.

Boralex stock opened at C$30.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$56.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.01.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

