Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NorthWestern Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NorthWestern in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.