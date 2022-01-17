Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for FirstEnergy in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.59. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,036.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 51,840 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 358,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 77,213 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

