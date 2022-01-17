Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BTSDF stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. Health and Happiness has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.92.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

