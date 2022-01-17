Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Duolingo Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duolingo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DUOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

DUOL stock opened at $92.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $89.98 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.59.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%.

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,556,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 32,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $4,625,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 224,773 shares of company stock valued at $22,675,295 and sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $210,522,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

