Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Earthstone Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Truist Securities boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Earthstone Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 2.61. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

