Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.78 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

KRTX opened at $124.47 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $94.84 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25).

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $1,010,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,956 shares of company stock worth $4,836,591. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

