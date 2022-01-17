Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE EQD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.83. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,470. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.