Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $1,107,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 86.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 164,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 76,116 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $90.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.88 and a one year high of $93.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

