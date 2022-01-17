Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential stock opened at $90.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $84.78. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.