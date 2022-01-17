Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.00

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.00 and last traded at C$16.03, with a volume of 119661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.6422707 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

