ESBC Trading Up 84.7% Over Last 7 Days (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 84.7% higher against the dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $82,793.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 131.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

