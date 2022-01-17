Essentia (ESS) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Essentia has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $102,626.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00056256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

