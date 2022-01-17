Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $166.78 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

