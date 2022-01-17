Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,399 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,795.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,904.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,822.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,721.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total value of $39,429,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,584 shares of company stock valued at $397,117,558. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,210.45.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

