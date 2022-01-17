Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 9,669 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,095,000 after acquiring an additional 368,227 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,229,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,365,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.38 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

