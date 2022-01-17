Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

AbbVie stock opened at $135.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average of $117.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.29%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.