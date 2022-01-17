Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 19.6% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,774,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,376,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.94.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,284,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,439,807. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $1,049.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,058.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $873.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

