Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.43% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter.

SBR stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $744.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.73. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 745.91% and a net margin of 93.18%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.877 per share. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $10.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.60%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 133.93%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

