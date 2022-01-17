Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after buying an additional 818,514 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,319,000 after acquiring an additional 346,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after acquiring an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after acquiring an additional 325,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,460,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,978,000 after acquiring an additional 325,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $79.44 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.