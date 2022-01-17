Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

