Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $520.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $609.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.