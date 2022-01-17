Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $5.32 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,691,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,931,753,000 after purchasing an additional 285,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $15,273,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.2% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 616,640 shares of company stock valued at $204,690,390 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $331.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $923.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.46 and a 200-day moving average of $345.23. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $247.16 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

