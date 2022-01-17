Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Truist increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.98.

NYSE XOM opened at $71.87 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.