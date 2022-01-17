Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.54.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $468.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

