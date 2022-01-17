Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $356,207,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.18 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 226.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.