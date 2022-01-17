Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 6,969 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $246.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.