Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 73,798 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 511.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,232 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 36.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 41.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,245 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

