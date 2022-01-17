Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 103,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 968,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,801,000 after acquiring an additional 108,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $106.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average is $89.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

