Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $466.75 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $369.65 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.89 and a 200 day moving average of $453.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.