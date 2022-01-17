Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stake Lessened by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $68,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 711.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESS opened at $343.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.08 and a 200-day moving average of $333.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.19 and a 1-year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.61.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

