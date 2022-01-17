Ethereum Classic Price Tops $30.90 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.09 billion and approximately $310.32 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.90 or 0.00073026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.82 or 0.07639370 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,347,320 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

