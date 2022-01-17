Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.42 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $31.59 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for $2.07 or 0.00004899 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

