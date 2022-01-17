Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $378,809.74 and $3,041.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00008965 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00056311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

