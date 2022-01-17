Eureka Coin Hits Market Cap of $140,559.42 (ERK)

Eureka Coin (CURRENCY:ERK) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Eureka Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Eureka Coin has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. Eureka Coin has a total market capitalization of $140,559.42 and $61.00 worth of Eureka Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013477 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000770 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Eureka Coin

Eureka Coin (ERK) is a coin. Eureka Coin’s total supply is 149,166,657 coins and its circulating supply is 66,530,020 coins. The official website for Eureka Coin is www.eurekacoin.io . Eureka Coin’s official Twitter account is @EurekaX3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EurekaCoin (ERK) is the native coin of its own PoS blockchain, the Eureka Network (eurekanetwork.io) and we have many projects preparing to build upon it using ERK20 and ERK22 tokens. The EurekaNetwork blockchain will not only be Proof of Stake itself (meaning EurekaCoin in itself can be used to earn passively) but other tokens/ sidechain coins will be able to be proof of stake in themselves securing their own network. “

