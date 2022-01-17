Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERFSF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $151.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.10.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

