Euronext (EPA:ENX) Shares Down 1.5%

Euronext (EPA:ENX) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €84.35 ($95.85) and last traded at €84.90 ($96.48). Approximately 169,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €86.20 ($97.95).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Euronext in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €89.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €94.22.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

