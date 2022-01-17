Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Update

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of EVK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,190. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $34.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of -0.81. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ever-Glory International Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

