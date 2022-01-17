EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Update

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

EVCM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 23.08.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded down 0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 12.53. 4,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,210. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 12.42 and a twelve month high of 23.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of 17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 123.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $176,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.