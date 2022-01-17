EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Update

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.
EVCM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 23.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded down 0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 12.53. 4,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,210. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 12.42 and a twelve month high of 23.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of 17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $176,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.